Johnny Touchstone
8-18-1952 - 8-9-2019
Gulfport
Survived by : wife Sheryl Touchstone, two sons Chancey Touchstone, Justine Touchstone. mother, Marjorie Touchstone. : three siblings Wyatt "Mickey" Touchstone, Realious "Luke" Touchstone III, sister: Midge Robertson
3 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, 6 great grandchildren Several nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death his father: R.L. Touchstone II He was born in Okeechobee Fl. Graduated from Harrison Central high school in 1970. He was a master carpenter. He and his family have built several houses on the gulf coast. And in his spare time loved fishing with his brothers and spending time with his grand kids and family.
For service info contact Heather Carter 228-437-6530.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 14, 2019