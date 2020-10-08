Joicelyn Seymour Mayfield
1931-2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Joicelyn Seymour Mayfield, 89 years of age was born in Ocean Springs, MS on June 22, 1931. She departed this life to her heavenly home on Monday, October 5, 2020 after a brief illness at Ocean Springs Hospital. She and her husband, Harold, owned Jocelyn's Restaurant in Ocean Springs. Joicelyn graduated from Elizabeth Keyes High School. She began her long career in the restaurant industry at the age of 15 working at Trilby's Restaurant. She and her husband managed Trilby's after it was sold in 1963. In 1982, Joicelyn and Harold opened their own restaurant, Jocelyn's Restaurant, in Ocean Springs. Joicelyn's work in the restaurant brought her great joy. She loved to cook and converse with all of her customers. Although she is known for her culinary skills, she is best known as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Joicelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Mayfield, her parents Henry and Alleen Seymour, her two sons Michael Mayfield and Richard "Dick" Mayfield, 2 sisters Ramona Bousqueto and Marian Sullivan, 3 brothers Alfred, Danny, and Chris Seymour. She leaves to cherish her memory four children Marcia Mayfield, Francine Smith (Winston), Harold "Huffy" Mayfield, Jocelyn Mayfield (Bert), 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, her sister, Norma Williams, a brother, Roger Seymour (Ethel), numerous nieces, nephews, and an abundance of friends.
Joicelyn was vibrant, spunky, and lived for the day. She enjoyed giving and doing for others. She had a strong sense of family and was devoted to her faith. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, the Altar Society, the Bereavement Committee, and a volunteer at The Lord Is My Help. She was the recipient of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Association Tourism Achievement Award. She loved preparing meals for many of the local Priests and visiting various Catholic Churches throughout the coast. Although she has gone to her eternal home in Heaven, she leaves behind a beautiful legacy and countless memories.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Joicelyn's honor to St. Joseph's Indian School - Chamberlain, South Dakota, St. Vincent DePaul, or The Lord Is My Help, Ocean Springs, MS.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home in Ocean Springs, MS. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St Alphonsus Catholic Church in Ocean Springs, MS on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home in Ocean Springs is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM