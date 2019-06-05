Jon Christensen



1942 ~ 2019



Diamondhead



Jon Christensen passed away May 28, 2019. Jon was a resident of Diamondhead, Mississippi at the time of passing. He was born on May 11, 1942 in Tekamah, Nebraska and was preceded in death by his parents, Mathis and Marie Christensen; his sisters, Faye Widell and Muriel Meisinger; and his wife, Nancy Christensen.



He is survived by his children, Jennifer Mays (Tom), Erica Carter (David), and Dana Christensen; five grandchildren, Lauren Rogers, Jordyn Rogers, Claire Carter, Emily Carter, and Sandra Carter; nieces, Margo Sherry, Marsha Walsh, Jayne Meisinger; and nephew, Paul Meisinger.



Jon graduated from the US Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY, in 1964. He had a long and successful career as an engineer in the maritime, energy, and transportation industries before retiring to Diamondhead, Mississippi. Jon was an avid reader, civil war history buff, and had a private pilot license.



Services will be held at the Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home in Fort Calhoun, NE, at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Huntington's Disease Society of America www.hdsa.org in his memory.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport is serving the family. An online guest book may be signed and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com. Published in The Sun Herald on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary