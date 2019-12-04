|
|
Jonathan Andrew Tucker
June 22, 1978-Dec. 1, 2019
Birmingham
Jonathan Andrew Tucker, 41, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi passed away December 1, 2019 at UAB, Birmingham, AL.
He was born June 22, 1978 in Germany, son of Andrew Johnny Tucker and Betty Joyce "BJ" Cleckley Tucker.
He worked for Kmart in the outdoor department.
Surviving are his Wife, Josie Tucker; Mother, Betty Joyce "BJ" Tucker; Father, Andrew Johnny (Jan) Tucker; Sisters, Angela (Micheal) Rhea, Bridgette (Kevin) Kuluz; Nephew, Mason Rhea; Niece, Ally Ann Kuluz.
Friends will be received Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home.
Services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home with Rev. Wendell Kelley officiating.
Interment will follow in Martin Memorial Cemetery, Clanton, Alabama.
Martin Funeral Home directing.
You may leave online condolences for the family on the guest registry at www.martinfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 4, 2019