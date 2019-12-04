Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Funeral Home - CLANTON
1300 4TH AVENUE N
Clanton, AL 35046
(205) 755-3550
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Andrew Tucker


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Andrew Tucker Obituary
Jonathan Andrew Tucker

June 22, 1978-Dec. 1, 2019

Birmingham

Jonathan Andrew Tucker, 41, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi passed away December 1, 2019 at UAB, Birmingham, AL.

He was born June 22, 1978 in Germany, son of Andrew Johnny Tucker and Betty Joyce "BJ" Cleckley Tucker.

He worked for Kmart in the outdoor department.

Surviving are his Wife, Josie Tucker; Mother, Betty Joyce "BJ" Tucker; Father, Andrew Johnny (Jan) Tucker; Sisters, Angela (Micheal) Rhea, Bridgette (Kevin) Kuluz; Nephew, Mason Rhea; Niece, Ally Ann Kuluz.

Friends will be received Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home.

Services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home with Rev. Wendell Kelley officiating.

Interment will follow in Martin Memorial Cemetery, Clanton, Alabama.

Martin Funeral Home directing.

You may leave online condolences for the family on the guest registry at www.martinfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Martin Funeral Home - CLANTON
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -