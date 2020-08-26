Jonathon Michael Miller
1987 ~ 2020
Alexandria, VA, formerly of Long Beach, MS
Jonathon Michael Miller, age 32, passed away on August 21, 2020.
Jon was born on November 4, 1987 in Jacksonville, NC. He grew up in Jacksonville, NC but eventually moved to Long Beach, MS and graduated from Long Beach High School in 2006. Jon graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast earning a bachelor's degree in accounting. He went on to earn a Master of Business Administration from USM Gulf Coast. Jon's career in accounting started in Gulfport, MS and his last position was as a Federal Audit Senior Associate at the accounting firm CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) in Arlington, VA. During his career in accounting, Jon served as a reserve Army officer for 7 years in Mobile, AL and Brookhaven, MS and also served as a company commanding officer of a logistics company while in the Army.
Jon had a variety of hobbies growing up, but he really loved playing the guitar. Jon was naturally quiet and shy but with the guitar he found ways to express himself. Jon played in a band in high school and continued to write and record music during his career in accounting. Other hobbies Jon had were playing chess (He was proud of his chess rating of 1960.), following the New Orleans Saints, and watching Liverpool Football Club.
Jon is survived by his parents, James and Jeri Scafide Miller of Long Beach, MS; brother, Justin Miller of Clinton, MS; and grandmother, Jimmie Jane Miller of Long Beach, MS. He is preceded in death by his Aunt, Denise Scafide Russell of Pass Christian, MS; grandfather, Claude Jeff Miller of Long Beach, MS; and grandparents, O.J. and Marlene Goss of Long Beach, MS.
Jon was a friend to all who came to know him and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
A private service will be held at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, MS. Family and friends may share stories and photos at www.riemannfamily.com