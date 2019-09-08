Home

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Grace Memorial Church
Gulfport, MS
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Memorial Church
Gulfport, MS
Jordan Powell


1993 - 2019
Jordan Powell Obituary
Jordan Seth Powell

1993 ~ 2019

Kailua-Kona, HI

As the sun was setting on August 29, 2019, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Heaven gained the gentle soul of Jordan Seth Powell. Born May 17, 1993, he was a wonderful gift from God to his parents, Mark and Linda, and siblings, Ashleigh and Joshua. Jordan accepted Christ as his personal Savior on July 18, 1999, and was baptized on July 25, 1999.

He attended Biloxi Public Schools and earned his GED in 2009. Continuing his education at Hinds Community College, he earned a certification in Commercial Truck and Bus Driving. Jordan moved to Kailua-Kona in 2018 and was employed by Lex Brodie's Tire, Brake, and Service Company. He had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest.

Jordan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Paul VanderLey, and his paternal grandfather, James D. Powell, Jr.

Jordan is survived and missed by his parents, Mark and Linda Powell; sister, Ashleigh; nephew, Kingston "Bear"; brother, Joshua (Cat); niece, Lyria; maternal grandmother, Kay VanderLey; paternal grandmother, Patsy Powell. He will also be missed by his aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Memorial Baptist Church in Gulfport on Wednesday, September 11th. The family will receive guests from 1 -2 p.m. with service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jordan's memory to TEAAM Autism: TEAAM, P.O. Box 1, Taylorsville, MS 39168.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
