TSgt. Jose "Joe" Agustin, U. S. Air Force Retired
1933 ~ 2020
Gulfport, MS
Mr. Agustin, age 86, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Gulfport. He was born in Waialua, Hawaii and had been a longtime resident of the MS Gulf Coast. He was a U. S. Air Force retired veteran of Vietnam with 20 years of service. After his retirement from the military he was employed in Civil Service at Keesler AFB. Joe enjoyed fishing, bowling and volleyball. He served as captain of the Keesler AFB Men's Volleyball Team.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Sanders Agustin; parents, Arcadio Agustin and Bartola Agustin Calamayan; sister, Nora Newbrey and two brothers, Ben Agustin, and Frank Agustin. He is survived by his son, Mike Agustin and his wife, Maria; sisters, Lillian Rodrigues, Lisa Bagayas, Jana Agustin and Elena Seagrave; brother, Nardo Calamayan and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Gulfport Memorial Hospital; his neighbors Dusty and Linda, his church family and his niece Heather.
In lieu for flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Bay Vista Baptist Church, 2485 Pass Road, Biloxi, MS 39531, or to the .
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Bay Vista Baptist Church where friends may visit one hour before service time. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens with military honors. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 22, 2020