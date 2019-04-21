|
|
Joseph Charles Baji
1942 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Mr. Joseph Charles Baji, age 77, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Mr. Baji was a native of New Jersey and a resident of the coast since 1980. He retired as a U.S. Navy veteran and from Litton Data Systems He was a member of the Shriners, the Masons, both Scottish and York Rites and the VFW #5699 in Ocean Springs.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth Baji, daughter, Dorothy Fox (Joel England) son, Charles (Dena) Baji, brother, John Baji, seven grandchildren, Dustin, Bryan, Andrew, Katherine, Joseph, Kate and Nicole and four great-grandchildren, Kaleigh, Luke, Eli and Haven.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 24, from 1pm until 2pm, with a 2 pm Memorial Service, all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Park.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 21, 2019