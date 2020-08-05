Joseph Leo Norman "Leo" Boissonneault
1930 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Joseph Leo Norman "Leo" Boissonneault died Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Pascagoula, MS due to complications of COVID 19. He was 90 years old.
Leo was born on January 29, 1930 in Lowell, MA to Henry Boissonneault and Eva Goulet Boissonneault. After graduating from high school Leo joined the United States Army In 1948 and served until 1952. He then joined the Navy and was discharged in 1958. After he was discharged from the Navy, he moved to Biloxi, MS and started his own building and contracting business. Leo knew the importance of being kind and gentle and in fostering good relationships. It was very important to Leo to be a good neighbor and friend. Leo's friends were his family and he loved all of them.
Leo was a self-made man and was very proud of his accomplishments. He grew up Catholic but in his later years he was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He loved his church and his church family loved him. He felt that the 3 keys to happiness were God, Friendship and Security and he felt he had all three.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Eva Boissonneault; his brothers, Real, Raymond and Maurice Boissonneault; his sisters, Germaine (Boissonneault) Hamilton, Bertha (Boissonneault) Gauthier and Georgette Boissonneault, his nephews, Gerard A. Boissonneault, Jean M. Boissonneault and Roger Hamilton; and his niece, Irene Gauthier.
Leo is survived by his nieces, Diane Hunt and husband Myles, Priscilla Winn and husband Kevin and Susan Boissonneault; and his nephew, Rene P. Boissonneault and wife Gail. He is also survived by many grand nieces and nephews.
Leo will be cremated and his ashes will be interred at the Biloxi National Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned and broadcast at a later date. He will be missed by many.
