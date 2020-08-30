Joseph A. Butler, Jr.
1929 ~ 2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Joseph A. Butler, Jr., age 91 of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on August 26, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS.
He was a native and life- long resident of Ocean Springs, MS. Joe was a US Army veteran serving in the 533 engineers in Panama. He was a longtime member of Christus Victor Lutheran Church in Ocean Springs. Joe was an avid Amateur Radio operator (HAMM) for over seventy-three years.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Joyce Heuser.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Colleen Butler; daughter, Katherine Cruzan; son, Mike Butler; brothers, Charles (Marjorie) Butler and Donald Butler; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Christus Victor Lutheran Church in Ocean Springs.
A private graveside service will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, MS is honored to serve this family.