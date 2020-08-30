1/1
Joseph Butler
1929 - 2020
Joseph A. Butler, Jr.

1929 ~ 2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Joseph A. Butler, Jr., age 91 of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on August 26, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS.

He was a native and life- long resident of Ocean Springs, MS. Joe was a US Army veteran serving in the 533 engineers in Panama. He was a longtime member of Christus Victor Lutheran Church in Ocean Springs. Joe was an avid Amateur Radio operator (HAMM) for over seventy-three years.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Joyce Heuser.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Colleen Butler; daughter, Katherine Cruzan; son, Mike Butler; brothers, Charles (Marjorie) Butler and Donald Butler; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Christus Victor Lutheran Church in Ocean Springs.

A private graveside service will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, MS is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 30, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
