The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Desfosse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Charles "Joe" Desfosse


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Charles "Joe" Desfosse Obituary
Joseph Charles "Joe" Desfosse

1960 ~ 2019

Biloxi, MS

Joe Desfosse, age 59, died Monday, August 19, 2019, in Gulfport. He had been a longtime resident of the MS Gulf Coast and was employed with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA Fisheries). Joe was a graduate of Rutgers College and Virginia Institute of Marine Science a Graduate School of William and Mary. He enjoyed music (Lynyrd Skynyrd), hockey, golf, race cars, fishing, New York Giants and Rangers.

Joe is survived by his wife, Lisa Desfosse; his daughter, Jamie Desfosse; brother,Jeff Desfosse; and his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Desfosse. He also leaves behind his four beloved pet dogs, Dakota, Cheyenne, Mercedes, Bandit and guinea pig Saint.

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Ocean Springs where friends may visit one hour before service time.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now