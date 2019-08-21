|
Joseph Charles "Joe" Desfosse
1960 ~ 2019
Biloxi, MS
Joe Desfosse, age 59, died Monday, August 19, 2019, in Gulfport. He had been a longtime resident of the MS Gulf Coast and was employed with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA Fisheries). Joe was a graduate of Rutgers College and Virginia Institute of Marine Science a Graduate School of William and Mary. He enjoyed music (Lynyrd Skynyrd), hockey, golf, race cars, fishing, New York Giants and Rangers.
Joe is survived by his wife, Lisa Desfosse; his daughter, Jamie Desfosse; brother,Jeff Desfosse; and his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Desfosse. He also leaves behind his four beloved pet dogs, Dakota, Cheyenne, Mercedes, Bandit and guinea pig Saint.
Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Ocean Springs where friends may visit one hour before service time.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 21, 2019