SMSgt. Joseph Carr Cranmer, USAF, Retired
1927 ~ 2019
Biloxi
SMSgt. Joseph Carr Cranmer, (USAF Retired) age 92, passed away on September 13, 2019 in Biloxi, MS. He was born in Pemberton, NJ and was the son of Benjamin Cranmer and Winifred Donnelly Cranmer.
He is preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years Marion Worrell Cranmer of Biloxi; son, Carr Scott Cranmer of England; dear daughter-in-law, Rita Cranmer of England; granddaughter, Ceire Cranmer; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Lily Cranmer; his brother, Paul Cranmer; and his twin sister, Katherine "Kaye" Newman.
During his military career he was stationed in North Africa, Okinawa, Japan, The Philippines, Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina, New Jersey, and finally retiring in Mississippi. He worked primarily in Security Service and Communications. After retiring he managed two photography stores in Biloxi, and was a ham radio operator.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Pillars Nursing Center and Keesler Air Force Base Hospital for their care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the South Mississippi Humane Society.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10:30 – 11:30 AM with services starting at 11:30 AM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi, MS. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 18, 2019