Joseph D. Holder
1930 - 2020
August 23, 1930 - November 23, 2020
Ocean Springs, Mississippi - Mr. Joseph D. Holder, age 90, left this life on November 23, 2020.
He was always known as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, was so generous with his love, help and knowledge.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Sean Allen Armstrong.
He is so loved and missed by his family, 3 children, 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
On Thursday, December 10, there will be a 10am Celebration of Life service at St. John's Episcopal Church, Ocean Springs. "Dad, a small word for a man who holds such a big place in our hearts"
The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.



Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
DEC
10
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
December 6, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
