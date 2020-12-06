Joseph D. Holder
August 23, 1930 - November 23, 2020
Ocean Springs, Mississippi - Mr. Joseph D. Holder, age 90, left this life on November 23, 2020.
He was always known as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, was so generous with his love, help and knowledge.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Sean Allen Armstrong.
He is so loved and missed by his family, 3 children, 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
On Thursday, December 10, there will be a 10am Celebration of Life service at St. John's Episcopal Church, Ocean Springs. "Dad, a small word for a man who holds such a big place in our hearts"
The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
