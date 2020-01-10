Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:30 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Gulfport, MS
Joseph Gallender


1984 - 2020
Joseph Gallender Obituary
Joseph "Nathan" Gallender

1984 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Joseph "Nathan" Gallender, age 35, of Gulfport, passed away on January 8, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nathan E. Gallender, Jr. and Billie E. Gallender; O.S "Dun" Dunaway and Alice Finley Dunaway.

He is survived by his wife, Amberly Gallender; a daughter, Emma Jane Gallender; his parents, Kenneth Joe Gallender and Betty Gail Gallender; a sister, Shelly Gallender (Dr. Benjamin Lowry); a nephew, B.C. Lowry; a niece, Lucy Arlin Lowry; numerous other relatives and friends.

Nathan attended Trinity Episcopal School in Natchez and graduated from St. John High School in Gulfport. He graduated from USM with a degree in business and later from MGCCC with a degree in Radiation Technology. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and spending time with his many friends.

Visitation will be on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 11 am – 1 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm in Evergreen Cemetery, Gulfport.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
