Joseph Anthony "Pete" Hatem, III
1943 ~ 2019
Long Beach
Joseph Anthony "Pete" Hatem III, age76, of Long Beach died Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Long Beach. He was born April 7, 1943 in Gulfport. He was a graduate of Long Beach High School and Perkinston Junior College. He was retired from Union Local 903 IBEW and previously served in the Mississippi National Guard. He enjoyed football and was a big New Orleans Saints fan and Ole Miss fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Anthony Hatem, II and Verlena Cuevas Hatem; and a sister, Helen Tanner. He is survived by a daughter, Lura Hatem Acton (Mike); grandchildren, Joseph "Briggs" Acton and Ellen "Briley" Acton; and siblings, Maggie Ladner, Mickey (Sandy) Hatem, and Pat (Ralph) Head.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 a.m. with a reception following the service at the church.
The family prefers memorials to camp Seale Harris, a camp for children with type 1 diabetes. (www.campsealeharris.org click donate), Camp Seale Harris, 500 Chase Park S #104, Hoover, AL 35244. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign the register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 20, 2019