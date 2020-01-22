The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
Joseph "Joe" Jenkins

Joseph "Joe" Jenkins Obituary
Mr. Joseph "Joe" Samuel Jenkins

1952-2020

Pass Christian

Mr. Joseph "Joe" Samuel Jenkins, age 67, of Pass Christian, MS passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Mr. Jenkins was born on June 24, 1952 in Richmond, VA. He was the owner of Crystal Seas Seafood, Pass Purchasing and Mississippi Marine Services. He enjoyed fishing, racing and the New Orleans Saints.

Mr. Jenkins is preceded in death by his parents, Lillian Jenkins and Samuel "Sam" Jenkins. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Jenkins; daughter, Jennifer Jenkins (Enrique Guzman); grandson, Matthew; and sister, Joyce Hudgins.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The Humane Society of South MS or a local charity of your choice.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit one-hour prior. A reception will be held at the Pass Christian Yacht Club immediately following the service.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
