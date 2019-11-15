|
|
Joseph Manford Evans
July 27, 1934-Nov. 12, 2019
Biloxi
Joseph Manford Evans, 85, of Biloxi, Mississippi, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his home in Biloxi, Mississippi surrounded by close family and friends. He was born Friday, July 27, 1934 in Louin, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs in Bay Springs, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs and the Burial will follow in Old Zion Hill Cemetery. Samuel Evans will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements. (601) 764-2181
Mr. Evans was born to Charlie and Marie Evans. He was a graduate of Louin High School in 1952. After a short time working in the pipeline industry, Joe voluntarily joined the United States Air Force during the Korean war. He met his beautiful bride and wife of 52 years, Marie Newsome while stationed at Keesler AFB. He served 23 years as a military policeman, firearms instructor, and first sergeant. His military career included 1 tour of duty in Korea during the Korean war, and two tours in Vietnam during the Vietnam conflict. After honorable discharge in 1976, he returned to school and became a teacher. He was a teacher until his retirement in 1996, teaching at Moss Point High School and St. Martin High School. He was a member of the Magnolia Masonic Lodge and a member of the Scottish Rite Freemasonry in Biloxi.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Evans, parents, Charles and Marie Evans, brothers, Charles 'Brother' Evans, Duane Evans, Melvin 'Pat' Evans, Eugene 'Gene' Evans.
Survivors include his daughter, Patricia Evans Sims, son, Samuel Evans (Marsha), best friend and companion, Marilyn Jones, grandsons, Justin Sims (Dorian), Adam Sims (Kristie), Bryan Sims, Shane Evans, Robert Evans, great-grandson, Nathan Sims, sisters, Lena McAlpin, Carolyn Dixon, Rachel Kelly.
Pallbearers will be Justin Sims, Adam Sims, Bryan Sims, Robert Evans, Ronnie Evans and Jeff Evans.
Honorary pallbearers will be Shane Evans.
Special acknowledgement to Dr. David Larosa and Staff for the exceptional care given.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 15, 2019