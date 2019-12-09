|
|
Joseph Marinovich, II
1944-2019
Biloxi
It is with the greatest pain and sadness to announce the passing of Joseph Steve Marinovich, II. His soul left his very tired body on December 6, 2019. All those who knew him, loved him. Dearly.
Joe was born on March 6, 1944, in Biloxi, MS. He attended Holy Angels. Growing up, he spent countless hours swimming and fishing on the Point. After graduating from Biloxi High School, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Navy. A Vietnam veteran, he served 6 years on the U.S.S. Tappahannock.
Joe loved collecting stuff and adding to his numerous collections, Barq's root beer, westerns and black and white movies, working with his hands, fishing, taking mini vacations, and football. He made friends wherever he went and enjoyed meeting new people. He especially loved being around family, his "coffee buddies", and sharing funny stories. His bright, wide smile and infectious laugh, observed by all, was as unmistakable as it was unforgettable.
Joe was a big hearted original- a man with a contagious curiosity and enthusiasm for life combined with a firm understanding of what's most important: Faith and Family. So, after many jobs and a few careers, at the ripe young age of 75, Joe received the job offer of his life. Duties: Eating anything he wants (and drinking lots of coffee), and singing and dancing wherever he likes. Bonus: Being reunited with family and friends that he had been parted from for far too long. As hard as it is to feel his loss, it's a little easier knowing the Peace and Joy he will experience for all eternity.
Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine Creel Marinovich; his parents, Joseph Marinovich, Sr. and Anna Gene Gilland Marinovich Brookshire; his grandparents, Samuel "Sam" Marinovich and Vencentia Sekul Kerisich Marinovich, and Samuel "Sam" Gilland and Charley Violet Gilland, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Joe's huge spirit is carried on by his wife of 46 years, Clara Barry Marinovich; 5 very fortunate children, Stephanie, Cindy, Ronnie, Joey and Kimberly; 8 grateful grandchildren, Chelsey, Christopher, Cassidy, Alex, Ciara, Mary, Joey and Laney; and 4 frolicking great-grandchildren; his sister, Sharyn (Frank) Wescovich; his sisters-in-law, Sherry (Leo) Allen, Mary Moore, and Katherine Doyle; his brother-in-law, Wilfred (Sharon) Barry, Jr; and multiple cousins, extended family, and friends across the country.
We were Blessed Joe existed, and even more blessed to have shared his life. For this and all His blessings, we are truly grateful. "Watch for me Hon, I'm Coming".
A wake will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at Blessed Seelos Catholic Church at 11:00 am, where friends and family may visit one hour prior to the mass. Interment will be 12:30 pm at Biloxi City Cemetery following the Mass.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home at Howard Avenue in Biloxi is in charge of arrangements and was honored to help serve the family. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019