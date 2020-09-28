1/1
Joseph Mark Balius
1995 - 2020
Joseph Mark Balius

April 19, 1995-September 19, 2020

St Martin, Mississippi

Joseph "Joey" Mark Balius was born in Biloxi, MS on April 19th 1995. Joey passed away into his Lords loving arms on September 19th 2020 in St Martin, MS.

Joey always desired to have a family of his own and to just "be happy". He loved his family and friends very much. Joey was naturally a protector of others. He was baptized in the catholic faith as a baby and as an adult Joey was again baptized into the Christian faith after he allowed Jesus into his heart. Joey had found peace in reading his bible and he found great joy in listening and playing his guitar. He had said that music heals his soul. Joey's favorite bible verse was "Though your sins are like scarlet, I will make them as white as snow. Though they are red like crimson, I will make them as white as wool". Joseph had a tattoo inscribed upon his right shoulder to celebrate his love for God.

Joey is preceded in death by his grandfather, Austin "Matt" Matthews and his grandmother Nancy Thornton Hogan.

Joseph was the oldest son of Tracie Matthews and of Nick and Christine Balius.

He is survived by his brothers Austin Balius, Gavin Butts and his sister Lauren Adkins Cogbill. He is also survived by his grandparents Ralph and Faye Balius, Helen Matthews and Janet and Joe Miller his great aunt and uncle. He leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as many friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on September 30th from 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel at Southern Mississippi Funeral Services, 6631 Washington Ave, Ocean Springs, MS.


Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
SEP
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
(228) 872-3637
