Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little Rock MBC
Gulfport, MS
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Rock MBC
Gulfport, MS
Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
Biloxi National Cemetery
Joseph Nesbit Obituary
Joseph Cryus Nesbit

7/18/1934 - 3/11/2019

Gulfport, MS

Joseph Cyrus Nesbit was born July 18, 1934 in Winston Salem, NC. He joined the military at a young age and served his country in the United States Navy. He retired after twenty-one years of dedicated service. While in the military he met his wife, Matilda. They enjoyed the finer things in life, cherished special moments, and made many memories together as a couple. They were known by their friends and family as "Bonnie and Clyde" as they traveled the world together. Once he retired from the military, he worked in Public Works at the Battalion #133 Seabee Base, where he was a heavy equipment operator. He retired and then worked as a civilian in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. He also worked with the RSVP Feed the Sick and Shut in Program. He enjoyed entertaining his grandchildren for hours at a time. Joseph was a member of Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Gulfport. Joseph Nesbit passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 in Gulfport, MS at the age of 84.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jamie and Lola Mae Nesbit.

He leaves a legacy of precious memories to his loving and devoted wife: Matilda L. Nesbit of Gulfport; daughters: Valarie Powell and Michele (Carl) Roger; son: Joseph Nesbit Jr, all of Gulfport; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Services will be 11AM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Little Rock MBC in Gulfport. Visitation will begin two hours prior to service time. Burial will be Monday, March 18, 2019 at Biloxi National Cemetery, where he will receive full military honors. WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
