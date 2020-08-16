Joseph Parker

Joseph K. Parker
1942 ~ 2020
Grand Bay, AL
Joseph K. Parker, 77, of Grand Bay, AL passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 in Grand Bay.
Mr. Parker was a native and lifelong resident of the Coast. He was a retired Diesel Mechanic and Scrap Metal Extraordinaire. Mr. Parker was the former owner of J.K. Parker Truck Service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hosie B. and Isabelle Hennig Parker; his son, Joseph K. Parker, Jr.; and his brothers, Hosie Parker, Jr., Frank Parker and George Parker.
Mr. Parker's survivors include his daughter, Natalie J. Parker; his son, Scott (Carla) Parker; his sister, Rebecca Lane; his brother, Ernest (Laura) Parker; his grandchildren, Danny Ferrill, Starlin Lanier, Dakota C. Rosamond and Gage Thibodaux; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Friends may visit from 11:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
