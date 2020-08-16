1/1
Joseph Parker
Joseph K. Parker

1942 ~ 2020

Grand Bay, AL

Joseph K. Parker, 77, of Grand Bay, AL passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 in Grand Bay.

Mr. Parker was a native and lifelong resident of the Coast. He was a retired Diesel Mechanic and Scrap Metal Extraordinaire. Mr. Parker was the former owner of J.K. Parker Truck Service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hosie B. and Isabelle Hennig Parker; his son, Joseph K. Parker, Jr.; and his brothers, Hosie Parker, Jr., Frank Parker and George Parker.

Mr. Parker's survivors include his daughter, Natalie J. Parker; his son, Scott (Carla) Parker; his sister, Rebecca Lane; his brother, Ernest (Laura) Parker; his grandchildren, Danny Ferrill, Starlin Lanier, Dakota C. Rosamond and Gage Thibodaux; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Friends may visit from 11:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Guest Book

August 16, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
