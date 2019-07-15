|
|
Joseph E. Pierson
1931-2019
Long Beach
Joseph E. Pierson, age 88, of Long Beach, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Mr. Pierson was a lifelong resident of Long Beach, and before retirement, he was a brick mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ollie Allen Pierson; children, Betty Blair (Cornel), Donnie Pierson, and David Pierson; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Long Beach City Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on July 15, 2019