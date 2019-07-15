Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
Long Beach, MS
View Map
Joseph Pierson


1931 - 2019
Joseph Pierson Obituary
Joseph E. Pierson

1931-2019

Long Beach

Joseph E. Pierson, age 88, of Long Beach, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Mr. Pierson was a lifelong resident of Long Beach, and before retirement, he was a brick mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ollie Allen Pierson; children, Betty Blair (Cornel), Donnie Pierson, and David Pierson; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Long Beach City Cemetery at 2:00 pm.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Long Beach City Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 15, 2019
