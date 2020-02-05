|
Joseph Oran "Joey" Poupart
1965-2020
Long Beach
Joseph Oran "Joey" Poupart, age 54, of Long Beach, passed away on January 25, 2020.
Joey was born in Gulfport to Calvin and Jacqueline McCullough Poupart. He graduated from Long Beach High School where he played in the band. He worked as a Harbor Guard for the Long Beach harbor for many years and operated a small engine repair business.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his faithful and loving aunt, Eola Ball, and her family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., at Stringer Pier, Long Beach Harbor.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 5, 2020