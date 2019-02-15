Joseph Charles Seidule, Jr. "PawPaw"



1925 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Joseph Charles Seidule, Jr. "PawPaw", age 93, of Biloxi, MS passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Gulfport.



Mr. Seidule was born August 4, 1925 in Biloxi, MS. He was a graduate of Biloxi High School and attended Washington State University. Mr. Seidule enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, even though his mother did not want to sign his enlistment papers. He informed her that if she didn't sign them, that he would join the Merchant Marines, so she signed them. He served in WWII on the USS John Hood in the Pacific. Mr. Seidule was a charter member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where he was also a member of the choir and was employed with the U.S. Postal Service as a Letter Carrier for 37 years. He loved the Olympics and pot luck suppers at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Later in life, he enjoyed going to E-Fitness and the Kroc Center and sharing many meals with his beloved friend, Joann Williams.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph C. Seidule, Sr. and Louise Kozlowski; his wife, Ethel Johanna "Janet" Seidule; and his siblings, Donald Seidule and Joycelyn Sheffer.



Mr. Seidule's survivors include his sons, Joseph C. (Tami) Seidule, III and Michael Lee (Angel) Seidule; his grandchildren, Kristi Seidule, Joseph C. Seidule, IV, Felicia Seidule, Joycelyn (Travis) Peters and Michael Seidule, Jr.; his great-grandchildren, Richard, Julia, Kenton, Gavin and Lyncoln; and his brother, Carlton (Karla) Seidule.



The family wishes to express a special thank you to Canon Hospice, in particular, Vanessa, Ayana and Channing. They were fantastic!!!



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 9:30 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Sun Herald from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019