O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
view live on Facebook Page
Pascagoula, MS
View Map
Joseph Ted Davies


1928 - 2020
Joseph Ted Davies Obituary
Joseph "Ted" Edwin Davies

November 27, 1928 - April 15, 2020

Pascagoula

Joseph "Ted" Edwin Davies passed away at the age of 91, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Ted was born November 27, 1928 in Mayfield, PA to William And Ruth Davies. He served in our country valiantly in the United States Air Force retiring as Sr Master Sargent after 22 years of service. He also worked and retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding as a hydraulic specialist. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Pascagoula.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Carolyn Joy Davies on December 7, 2019.

He is survived by two daughters; Debra Carolyn Moore of Virginia Beach, VA and Kathy Joy Davies of Augusta, GA; a brother, Chuck Davies and a granddaughter, Rebeca Ann Moore.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Private Funeral Service for Mr. Davies will be held Saturday, April 18 at 2pm and can be viewed live on our Facebook Page. Interment will conclude at Jackson County Memorial Park with military honors. Condolences can be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 17, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
