Joseph Adaulph Toche, Sr.



1925-2019



Biloxi, MS



Joseph Adaulph Toche, Sr. A WWII Veteran and Master Boatbuilder born September 23, 1925 passed away in Biloxi, MS on Monday, May 27, 2019 at age 93.



Mr. Toche was from Pointe Cadet in Biloxi, MS where he served as an altar boy at St. Michael Catholic Church. As a WWII veteran, he served in the US Navy from September 1943 to October 1946. He married Aline Ryan of Galveston, TX in April 1946. He owned and operated Toche Boat Builders with his father and Toche Enterprises with his brothers for many years. He relocated to Pensacola, FL and set up Patti Shipyard for the Patti Family. While living in Pensacola he was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Once retired, he returned to Biloxi, MS. He was never one to sit around idle for long, so he filled his retirement days helping others with reconstruction projects. During his retirement years he was a faithful member of Saint Mary Catholic Church in Woolmarket.



Mr. Toche is preceded in death by his parents John A. and Mary M. Martinez Toche; sister Cecile Toche, brother William Toche, sister and brother in-law Theresa Toche (Robert) Fountain, Sr., brother in-law Walter "Nayko" Alfonso; wife Aline Theresa Rita Ryan Toche and her parents Sidney Joseph and Rita Sonnier Ryan; brother and sister in-law: Harry (Inez) Ryan; son in-law James A. Parker, Sr., and granddaughter Elizabeth Marie L. Leathers Poche.



Mr. Toche is survived by siblings Pauline T. Alfonso, John A. (Elsie) Toche, Arlene Toche, Iona T. (Nolan) Couture; 4 children Sidney J. "Sid" Toche, Joseph A. "Bubba" Toche, Jr., Shelia T. (Elwood) Landry, and Margaret T. Parker; 10 grandchildren Tiffany T. (Fred) Travis, Justin C. (Kimberly) Toche, Alecia T. (Mike) Wiese, Tammy T. (Robbie) Harrison, Jonathan C. (Stephanie) Toche, Paul J. (Tiffany) Landry, James A. "JJ" (Jennie) Parker, Jr., Leslie P. (David) Eriksen, Joseph W. "Joey" (Lydia) Parker, Sr., John W. Parker; 27 great grandchildren Daniel Gray and Elissa Lauren Travis; Katelyn Cherie and Kameron Alexander Toche; Brittany Kayla and Bethany Kate Toche; Zoe Ann, Luna Blue and Mena Rain Landry; Graden Eric and Zera Noelie Leathers; Jacob Robert, Jamie Glenn, and Jaclynn Ryanne Caddell, KieLur F. James, Ashlynn Rae, Braylynn Paige, Kaylynn Sophia, Jazlynn Amelia, and Kortlynn Lane Parker; Naomi Leigh, Joshua David, Ruth Aline, Abigail Joy, and Anna Grace Eriksen; Joseph Welton "JP" Jr. and Grady Elijah Parker; his aunt Rita Allen and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with a general visitation and rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Woolmarket, MS. Interment will be in Biloxi City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donation to St. Jude Children Hospital or St. Vincent De Paul.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary