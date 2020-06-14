Joseph Tyson

Joseph "Joey" Michael Tyson
Hurley
Joseph "Joey" Michael Tyson, 48, of Hurley, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Joey worked for the Gulf Islands National Seashore Park for 22 years. He loved his family, fishing and working with wood. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by several family members.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Dickson Tyson of Hurley; daughter, Savannah Brooke Tyson of Hurley; son, Conner Michael Tyson of Hurley; mother, Barbara Erdmire of Moss Point; brothers, Richard Erdmire (Kami) of Ocean Springs, David Tyson (Patricia) of Blackshear, GA; sister, Lisa Whitley (Donald) of Blackshear, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Joey's wishes was to be cremated. There will be a gathering for family and friends at a later date.
Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com
Hurley
Joseph "Joey" Michael Tyson, 48, of Hurley, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Joey worked for the Gulf Islands National Seashore Park for 22 years. He loved his family, fishing and working with wood. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by several family members.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Dickson Tyson of Hurley; daughter, Savannah Brooke Tyson of Hurley; son, Conner Michael Tyson of Hurley; mother, Barbara Erdmire of Moss Point; brothers, Richard Erdmire (Kami) of Ocean Springs, David Tyson (Patricia) of Blackshear, GA; sister, Lisa Whitley (Donald) of Blackshear, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Joey's wishes was to be cremated. There will be a gathering for family and friends at a later date.
Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.