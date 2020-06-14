Joseph Tyson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph "Joey" Michael Tyson

Hurley

Joseph "Joey" Michael Tyson, 48, of Hurley, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Joey worked for the Gulf Islands National Seashore Park for 22 years. He loved his family, fishing and working with wood. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by several family members.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Dickson Tyson of Hurley; daughter, Savannah Brooke Tyson of Hurley; son, Conner Michael Tyson of Hurley; mother, Barbara Erdmire of Moss Point; brothers, Richard Erdmire (Kami) of Ocean Springs, David Tyson (Patricia) of Blackshear, GA; sister, Lisa Whitley (Donald) of Blackshear, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Joey's wishes was to be cremated. There will be a gathering for family and friends at a later date.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hathorn Funeral Home
167 Hwy 198 E.
Columbia, MS 39429
(601) 731-2000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 13, 2020
Thank you for being a friend
ronnie smith
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved