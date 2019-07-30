Home

PHILLIPS BROWN SERVICE FUNERAL HOME - Gilbertown
116 W. Main St.
Gilbertown, AL 36908
(251) 843-5290
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Millry Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Millry Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Sand Ridge Cemetery
Millry, AL
Joseph Wallace

Joseph Wallace Obituary
Joseph Kenneth Wallace

Millry

Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Kenneth "Motor Boat" Wallace, age 67, of Millry, AL, will be held at 2 p.m., Tues., July 30, at Millry Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Kendrick and Rev. Randy Billingsly officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 - 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the Sand Ridge Cemetery in Millry, AL.

Mr. Wallace, passed away Thurs., July 25, at Forest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS.

He is survived by his wife, Laverne Sanders Wallace of Millry, AL; son, James M. Bolen (Laura) of Kingsport, TN; daughter, Casey Watford (Donnie) of Chatom, AL; sister, Becky Clement of Biloxi, MS; and grandchildren, Wayne, Payton, A. J., Brandon, Destin, and Gabriella. He was preceded in death by his parents, David D. Wallace and Josephine Parks Wallace.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, P. O. Box 96105, Washington, DC, 20090, 1-800-486-8844, [email protected]

Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.phillips-funeral-home.com. Arrangements provided by Phillips Funeral Home, 116 West Main Street, Gilbertown, AL 36908.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 30, 2019
