Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Joseph Webster


1938 - 2019
Joseph Webster Obituary
Mr. Joseph George Webster

1938-2019

Perkinston, MS

Mr. Joseph George Webster, age 81, of Perkinston, died Friday, November 15, 2019.

Mr. Webster was a native and lifelong resident of the MS Gulf Coast. His was a former Biloxi fireman and was retired from Danzler Boat Co. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and was of the Methodist faith. He was a member of the Eagles Club in D'Iberville.

Mr. Webster is preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Regina Webster; and 2 sisters, Shirley Ann Baker and Sallie Rocco.

Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Barbara Sonnier Webster; 2 daughters, Lisa (Jesse) Dykes and Elizabeth (Jack) Henry; sister, Pamala (David) Yoakam; 6 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to be made in his memory to St. Joseph Hospice.

A graveside will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
