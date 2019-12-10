|
|
Joseph Randall Williams, Sr.
1953 ~ 2019
Diamondhead
Joseph Randall Williams, Sr., age 66, of Diamondhead, MS, a native of Macon, GA, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ruth Williams; sister, Sara Williams; and brothers, Cecil, Marshall and Hubert Rousey.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 24 years, Cassie L. Williams, children, Randy (Courtney), Desirée (Christopher), Tristan (Shanna), Rachel, Heidi, Molly, Erica; grandchildren, Garrett, Brooklyn, Logan, Jase, Braiden, Alexandra; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His presence had a way of steadying a room, and he always loved to tell a funny joke to make others smile. Randy loved history, theater, space and technology. He enjoyed playing games whether it be bowling with his friends, teaching the kids to play chess, working the floor at the casino where he later retired, or playing computer games on his own for fun. He was a kid at heart. Randy served our country in the Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged at the age of 25 and carried the honor of serving others with love and integrity the rest of his life at work and home with his family.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 11:00am until 12:30pm at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian, where the service will be at 12:30pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 10, 2019