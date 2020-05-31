Joshua Michael "Josh" Allen
1984 - 2020
Miami, FL
Joshua Michael Allen, age 35, tragically left this earth on May 20, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Josh was born on November 20, 1984 in New Jersey. He graduated from Biloxi High School in 2002. Josh was inducted into the National Honor Society in 2001, received the Certificate of Award for ABC (Above and Beyond the Call of Duty), as well as graduating with honors. He worked a full-time job while attending college and earned his bachelor's degree and master's degree at USM. Josh then moved to Miami to attend FIU to pursue his doctorate. While there, he earned a second master's degree in Geoscience. Josh loved science and nature, spending his education bringing the two together.
He was an avid billiards player and a former member of The American Pool Players Association. Josh played on two teams: Blackbird Ordinary and the Billiard Boys Club. He loved shuffleboard, crazy shirts, trivia, and word puzzles. Josh also played in a band, Champion Club, before he moved to Miami. He loved to play drums and his favorite band was Deftones. Most important to him, however, were his many friends and family whom he loved.
Josh was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Elmeda Allen, and Billy and Shirley Campbell.
He is survived by his loving parents, William and Teresa Allen; brothers, Daniel (Emily) Allen and Zachary (Kayla) Allen; as well as his girlfriend, Maria Duque; and numerous friends, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
We would like to thank his many friends, co-workers, and family for donating to Josh's GoFundMe. We could not have done this without all of their generous support.
Josh's services will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3rd at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 675 Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 31, 2020.