Joshua "Josh" Hinton
September 25, 1987-April 10,2020
Long Beach
Joshua "Josh" Hinton, 32, of Long Beach, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Cisco, Texas.
He was a graduate of Long Beach High School. He worked as an electrician for various companies throughout his career, most recently Buckeye Electric Company. Josh was a devoted father whose greatest pleasure in life was being with his two boys. He enjoyed the outdoors, working in his shop, and cooking.
Josh is survived by his two sons Gavyn and Rylan Hinton, his mother Peggy Hinton, his father Mark Hinton, and siblings, Devin (Bubba) Hinton, Tammy Dionne, Shelley Sanders, Eddie Hennisen, and Mark Hinton II, his grandmother Esther Wilson, and many other family members and friends. He will be deeply missed.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 12, 2020