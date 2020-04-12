Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Hinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Hinton


1987 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua Hinton Obituary
Joshua "Josh" Hinton

September 25, 1987-April 10,2020

Long Beach

Joshua "Josh" Hinton, 32, of Long Beach, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Cisco, Texas.

He was a graduate of Long Beach High School. He worked as an electrician for various companies throughout his career, most recently Buckeye Electric Company. Josh was a devoted father whose greatest pleasure in life was being with his two boys. He enjoyed the outdoors, working in his shop, and cooking.

Josh is survived by his two sons Gavyn and Rylan Hinton, his mother Peggy Hinton, his father Mark Hinton, and siblings, Devin (Bubba) Hinton, Tammy Dionne, Shelley Sanders, Eddie Hennisen, and Mark Hinton II, his grandmother Esther Wilson, and many other family members and friends. He will be deeply missed.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -