Joy Ann Favors Shell



1930 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Joy Ann Favors Shell, 88, moved to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born to Robert and Georgia Ann Favors on June 3, 1930 in Columbus, Georgia, she was the baby of the family with five siblings, Robert, Howard, Grady, Harrell, and Evelyn. Joy, a Baptist, whose striking blue eyes, bright smile, and light-hearted, loving spirit would light up a room, was married to Harold Payton Shell, the son of a Methodist minister for nearly 64 years before his death in 2011. He was the love of her life. They were spontaneous and fun, living life to the fullest by each other's side. Most importantly, they were a Christian couple who, with unwavering faith in God, raised their two girls, Sherry and Tamara, in the church. After moving to Gulfport in 1970, the family joined First Baptist Church, where they found precious lifelong friends and a ministry that nourished their souls. There are many to thank in Joy's later years including, Dr. Pamela Tulli, whom Joy believed was her angel on earth, many precious nurses, doctors, and aides at Memorial Hospital Gulfport and a loving a caring team from Kare In Home. She was grateful to the end for these very special people who treated her like their own. Joy ("Granny Shell") leaves behind her two daughters, Sherry Balius (Bill) and Tamara Morrison (Bill); three grandchildren, Rachel Gillenwater, Zachary Morrison (Laura), and Sarah Metz (Matthew); and her great grandchildren, Bryce, Ashton and Adley Gillenwater, and Lyons and Charlotte Metz, all of whom are eternally grateful for the privilege of being loved by her. Most precious to her also were her nieces and nephews, Pat Glatt, Vicki Favors, Harrell Favors, Jr., Robert Favors, and Steven Beckett. She spent much time praying for every one of us and the world we live in. She lovingly wrote books of wisdom to help guide her loved ones down the right path in life and to point them toward heaven in the afterlife. She was a treasure who will live forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Baptist Children's Village are appreciated.



The graveside service is Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 11 am at Biloxi National Cemetery. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements.