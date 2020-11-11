Joy Starita Koniak
1930 ~ 2020
Bay St. Louis
Joy Starita Koniak, 90, of Bay St. Louis, and current resident of Louisville, KY passed away on October 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Laura (Sardos) Starita and siblings Armina Starita, Benjamin "Benny" Starita, Jr., Josephine Bankston, Louis Starita, Lawrence "Skeet" Starita, Laura Ann Crow-Smith and Salvador Starita. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Joseph Koniak; their children, Francie Russell (Chris) and Joseph Koniak Jr.; and grandchildren Elwyn, Alima, Emma and Delpine Koniak, and Greg, Matt and Laura Russell.
Visitation will be held from 12-2p.m., Friday, November 13th at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, with the Prayer Service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Gulfport. Her full obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com