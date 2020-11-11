1/1
Joy Starita Koniak
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joy Starita Koniak

1930 ~ 2020

Bay St. Louis

Joy Starita Koniak, 90, of Bay St. Louis, and current resident of Louisville, KY passed away on October 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Laura (Sardos) Starita and siblings Armina Starita, Benjamin "Benny" Starita, Jr., Josephine Bankston, Louis Starita, Lawrence "Skeet" Starita, Laura Ann Crow-Smith and Salvador Starita. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Joseph Koniak; their children, Francie Russell (Chris) and Joseph Koniak Jr.; and grandchildren Elwyn, Alima, Emma and Delpine Koniak, and Greg, Matt and Laura Russell.

Visitation will be held from 12-2p.m., Friday, November 13th at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, with the Prayer Service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Gulfport. Her full obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Prayer Service
02:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 9, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved