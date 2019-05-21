The Sun Herald Obituaries
Joyce A. Myers

April 26, 1933 ~ May 19, 2019

Biloxi, MS

Joyce A. Myers of Logansport, IN passed away in Biloxi, MS at the home of her son, Daniel Myers, on May 19, 2019. The Myers family would like to thank Palladium Care Hospice, Dr. James Martin of Ocean Springs, MS and Salus Home Care and their entire staff, especially "Fran", for the wonderful loving and caring services they provided for Joyce. Funeral services will be held in Logansport, IN. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, was honored to help serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 21, 2019
