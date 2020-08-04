1/2
Joyce Broome
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Marie Harvey Broome

1934~2020

Ocean Springs

Joyce Marie Harvey Broome, age 85, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Ocean Springs.

Joyce was born on September 3, 1934, in Okema, Oklahoma. She graduated from Ocean Springs High School and MGCCC, Jackson County. She was a homemaker, scout leader, office manager and a member of First Baptist Church in Ocean Springs. Her hobbies included traveling, crossword puzzles, sports and family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Harvey and Lucille Guckian Harvey,children, Douglas Scott Broome and Daniel Thomas Broome and siblings, Daniel Harvey and Jean Harvey Self Lamar.

Survivors include her spouse, Wylie T. Broome Jr, children, Laura (Michael) Shields and David (Cathy) Broome, grandchildren, Amber Shields Barlow, Taylor (Saki Sato) Shields, Heather Erin Shields Meaut, Wylie Connor Shields, Stephenie Broome French and Christina Broome, great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Fountain, Reed Barlow, Brandt Barlow, Logan French, Luke French, Bryson Meaut, siblings, Charles (Laura) Harvey of Moss Bluff, LA and numerous nieces and nephews.

On Wednesday, August 5 there will be a 2pm graveside service in Evergreen Cemetery in Ocean Springs.

The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrngements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved