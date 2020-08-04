Joyce Broome

Joyce Marie Harvey Broome
1934~2020
Ocean Springs
Joyce Marie Harvey Broome, age 85, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Ocean Springs.
Joyce was born on September 3, 1934, in Okema, Oklahoma. She graduated from Ocean Springs High School and MGCCC, Jackson County. She was a homemaker, scout leader, office manager and a member of First Baptist Church in Ocean Springs. Her hobbies included traveling, crossword puzzles, sports and family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Harvey and Lucille Guckian Harvey,children, Douglas Scott Broome and Daniel Thomas Broome and siblings, Daniel Harvey and Jean Harvey Self Lamar.
Survivors include her spouse, Wylie T. Broome Jr, children, Laura (Michael) Shields and David (Cathy) Broome, grandchildren, Amber Shields Barlow, Taylor (Saki Sato) Shields, Heather Erin Shields Meaut, Wylie Connor Shields, Stephenie Broome French and Christina Broome, great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Fountain, Reed Barlow, Brandt Barlow, Logan French, Luke French, Bryson Meaut, siblings, Charles (Laura) Harvey of Moss Bluff, LA and numerous nieces and nephews.
On Wednesday, August 5 there will be a 2pm graveside service in Evergreen Cemetery in Ocean Springs.
The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrngements.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
.