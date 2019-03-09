|
|
Joyce C. Bullis
1934-2019
Ocean Springs
Joyce C. Bullis, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, David Allen Bullis.
She is survived by her sons, Robert C. Bullis and William R. (Susie) Bullis; daughters, Susan K. (Neal) Hrabak, and Catherine A. (James) Smith; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Crestlawn Cemetery. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019