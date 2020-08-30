Joyce Clower
1929-2020
Vancleave
Joyce Clower of Gulfport, MS passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Clower; her 4 siblings; and her parents, Edwin and Elva Mote.
Joyce is survived by her daughters Brenda Cruz (Bob) and Gayla Wery (Rick); and also survived by her grandsons, Cary Powell (Jill) and Cayce Powell (Patrice); and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was a member of O'Neal Road Church of Christ. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11:00 am at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS, with a visitation from 10:00 am until service time. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Cemetery in Gulfport, MS.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of South Mississippi, 2615 25th Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
