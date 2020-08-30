1/1
Joyce Clower
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Joyce Clower

1929-2020

Vancleave

Joyce Clower of Gulfport, MS passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Clower; her 4 siblings; and her parents, Edwin and Elva Mote.

Joyce is survived by her daughters Brenda Cruz (Bob) and Gayla Wery (Rick); and also survived by her grandsons, Cary Powell (Jill) and Cayce Powell (Patrice); and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was a member of O'Neal Road Church of Christ. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11:00 am at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS, with a visitation from 10:00 am until service time. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Cemetery in Gulfport, MS.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of South Mississippi, 2615 25th Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com .



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
SEP
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
