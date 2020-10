Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce H. Harmon



Biloxi, MS



died 10/15/2020. Visit: 2-3pm with a 3pm service on 10/19/2020 at Heritage UMC. Burial: Biloxi National Cemetery. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, Biloxi is honored to serve this family.





