Joyce Margaret Nicora
1926 - 2020
Joyce Margaret Nicora
February 11, 1926 - November 18, 2020
BIloxi, Mississippi - Joyce Margaret Nicora, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Biloxi, MS.
Joyce was born on February 11, 1926 in Biloxi to August and Lola Alves. She worked for Godchaux Clothing Company for 25 years. Joyce enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alexander Nicora; son, Nicky Nicora; and sister, Rita Oliver.
Survivors include her son, Gregory M. Nicora; grandchildren, Adam Nicora and Amy Nicora; and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Alex, And Mallery.
A service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Pass Road, Biloxi, MS with interment at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Gulfport, MS.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Cheney and his staff and Southern Care Hospice.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home-Pass Road Chapel
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
228-388-1811
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
Spanky, I was so sorry to learn of your Mom’s passing but know that she’s in a much better place and at peace now. You and your family are in my thoughts & prayers. God Bless you all...
Carolyn King Broussard
Friend
November 22, 2020
