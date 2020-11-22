Joyce Margaret Nicora
February 11, 1926 - November 18, 2020
BIloxi, Mississippi - Joyce Margaret Nicora, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Biloxi, MS.
Joyce was born on February 11, 1926 in Biloxi to August and Lola Alves. She worked for Godchaux Clothing Company for 25 years. Joyce enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alexander Nicora; son, Nicky Nicora; and sister, Rita Oliver.
Survivors include her son, Gregory M. Nicora; grandchildren, Adam Nicora and Amy Nicora; and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Alex, And Mallery.
A service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Pass Road, Biloxi, MS with interment at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Gulfport, MS.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Cheney and his staff and Southern Care Hospice.
