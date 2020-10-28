1/1
Joyce Norton
1928 - 2020
Joyce Norton

Dec. 1, 1928 -- Oct. 24, 2020

Shreveport,LA

Joyce Haydel Norton, 91, of Shreveport, died peacefully October 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in New Orleans and her family resided in Gulfport, Mississippi for most of her life. After becoming a registered nurse, she worked with Charity Hospital in New Orleans during which time she married Hugh, in 1950.

After moving to Shreveport in 1961, she became very active with St. Catherine's Catholic Church and later at St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church where she regularly worked with the St. Anne's Circle, serving both her Church and community. She could regularly be found sewing costumes or clothing or creating art projects for both her family and neighborhood friends. In fact, around age 70, she began writing "Tuesdays We Have Art", a self-published work, containing 100's of arts and crafts projects.

A strong advocate for education, she obtained her bachelor's degree in psychology from Northwestern State University and made education a priority for her children. She and Hugh traveled extensively around the world and created many opportunities for travel as a family. Some of her favorite places remained the Mississippi Gulf Coast whether hosting family gatherings or teaching grandchildren how to crab. She also enjoyed being amidst blackberry and strawberry patches which she would transform into the most delicious of homemade preserves.

She is survived by her brother, Irvin Haydel, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; son Michael Norton and wife, Nancy, of Huntington, West Virginia; daughter, Cindy Robertson and husband, Rick, of Shreveport; daughter, Laura Fletcher, of Houston; grandchildren, Chad Robertson of Denver, and wife, Chelsea; Emily Norton of Seattle; Rachael Norton and husband, Nate Mesfin, of Boston; and Olivia Fletcher of Houston; and two great-grandchildren, Kynlie and Dax Robertson, of Shreveport. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Norton, and sisters, Norma Vance and Linda McCullough.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be sent to Holy Angels for their Art Programs.

The family would like to send a special thank you to long time caregiver, Zina, and new angels who assisted in her care during these last several months, Lois, Roslyn, Gladys, and Mary as well as Superior Hospice who held her and our hand during this time.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CenturiesMemorialFH.com for the Norton family.


Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
October 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Brad Morgan
Friend
