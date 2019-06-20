Joyce Rittiner Parker



Bay St. Louis, MS



Joyce Rittiner Parker, 90, of Bay St. Louis, MS peacefully passed away at home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.



She attended mass daily through out her life. Joyce, a wonderful and loving mother of six children, thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Blair G. Rittiner, Sr. and second husband, Thomas A. Parker; daughter, Maura Akers; parents, William Edward Clark and Leona Harraghan Clark and sister, Leona Dicharry. She is survived by three daughters and two sons: Barbara Falcon (Philip) of Pass Christian. Blaine Twibell of Savannah, GA, Donna Rittiner of Pine Mountain, GA, Blair G. Rittiner, Jr. (Terry) of New Orleans, LA, Mark E. Rittiner (Carla) of Pass Christian, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m followed by Mass. A Private Entombment will follow Mass. In lieu of flowers please make donations to EWTN, Notre Dame Hospice: 1000 Howard Avenue 10th Floor, New Orleans, LA 70113 or any Catholic Charities.



Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on June 20, 2019