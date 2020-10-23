Joyce Marie Toups Robinson
1926 ~ 2020
Woolmarket
Joyce Marie Toups Robinson, age 94, passed away on October 20, 2020.
Joyce was born on January 25, 1926 in Biloxi, MS and has been a resident of the Woolmarket Community for the past 64 years. She enjoyed being a member of the Woolmarket Garden Club, traveling, and making unique crafts. Joyce never met a stranger and could engage anyone in conversation. She was Elvis' biggest fan and never missed an episode of Wheel of Fortune. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Avery and Dulcide Toups; and her sister, Iris Cooper.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Dwight Robinson; her daughters, Victoria Newman, Terrie Gordon (Lucky), Connie Wiles (Robert), and Kim Nabors (Jimmy); her five grandchildren, Kelli Newman, Wesley Newman (Madalyn), Natalie Grundel (Levi), Alexandra Fulcher (Tyler) and Bryana Wiles; two great-grandchildren, Kaiden Grundel and Everett Newman; and her brother, Delaney Toups (Laura).
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 675 Howard Avenue in Biloxi with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Coalville Cemetery.
