1/1
Joyce Robinson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Marie Toups Robinson

1926 ~ 2020

Woolmarket

Joyce Marie Toups Robinson, age 94, passed away on October 20, 2020.

Joyce was born on January 25, 1926 in Biloxi, MS and has been a resident of the Woolmarket Community for the past 64 years. She enjoyed being a member of the Woolmarket Garden Club, traveling, and making unique crafts. Joyce never met a stranger and could engage anyone in conversation. She was Elvis' biggest fan and never missed an episode of Wheel of Fortune. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Avery and Dulcide Toups; and her sister, Iris Cooper.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Dwight Robinson; her daughters, Victoria Newman, Terrie Gordon (Lucky), Connie Wiles (Robert), and Kim Nabors (Jimmy); her five grandchildren, Kelli Newman, Wesley Newman (Madalyn), Natalie Grundel (Levi), Alexandra Fulcher (Tyler) and Bryana Wiles; two great-grandchildren, Kaiden Grundel and Everett Newman; and her brother, Delaney Toups (Laura).

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 675 Howard Avenue in Biloxi with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Coalville Cemetery.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 23, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved