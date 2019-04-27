Joyce Ilene Strength passed away on April 23, 2019 in High Point, NC where she relocated in 2017 from Merritt Island, Fl. Joyce was born on February 14, 1924 in Mt. Carroll, Il to George Hamilton Keim and Zella McGinty Keim. She moved to Chicago, IL, as a child and returned to Mt. Carroll in 1938. She graduated from Mt. Carroll High School in 1942. She and husband, Gerald were married in 1967 in Omaha, Nebraska while he was in the Air Force. They moved to Ocean Springs, MS in 1973 from Clear AFS, Alaska to work at Keesler AFB. She retired in 1986 after working for many years as a civil service employee. Her hobbies included tennis, knitting and crocheting. She participated in a senior tennis league for a number of years. She is survived by her grandchildren Jason(Danielle) Clapp, WA: Joshua (Amber) Clapp, NC; Zachary and Adam Ross, NC; great-grandchildren Corrine, Travis, Brenden, Gretchen, and Rebekah. She is also survived by her sister Marian (Herb) Davis of Oregon, IL, and sister-in-law Jean Keim of CO. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; parents; brothers Richard and Keith; son Gary Ross, and daughter Constance Lowe. Cremation has taken place. She will be interred with Gerald at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL. Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary