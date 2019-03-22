The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Williams


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Williams Obituary
Mrs. Joyce Smith Williams

1934 - 2019

Biloxi

Mrs. Joyce Smith Williams went to meet her maker on March 20, 2019. She was born in Bogalusa, LA and was a lifelong resident of Biloxi, MS.

Joyce was a loving mother, wife, matriarch, and friend. Now, all her worldly pains and worries are over. She lived a long and happy life. Her favorite years, besides her marriage and family raising, were the times with First Baptist and Parkway Baptist Churches, the Red Hat Society, square dancing, Biloxi High Band, and the Jeff Davis Elementary families.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mack Anthony Williams, Jr.; her youngest son, Darryl Ray Williams; and her parents, Alma Henley Seals Smith and James Oliver Smith.

She is survived by her sons, James M.A. Williams (Sheila), Mark D. Williams (Cricket); and her granddaughters, grandsons, great-granddaughters, and great-grandsons.

The family wants to thank the various medical and support staffs that have assisted in providing Joyce a better quality of life.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a worthy cause that you personally feel will benefit others.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now