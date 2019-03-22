Mrs. Joyce Smith Williams



1934 - 2019



Biloxi



Mrs. Joyce Smith Williams went to meet her maker on March 20, 2019. She was born in Bogalusa, LA and was a lifelong resident of Biloxi, MS.



Joyce was a loving mother, wife, matriarch, and friend. Now, all her worldly pains and worries are over. She lived a long and happy life. Her favorite years, besides her marriage and family raising, were the times with First Baptist and Parkway Baptist Churches, the Red Hat Society, square dancing, Biloxi High Band, and the Jeff Davis Elementary families.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mack Anthony Williams, Jr.; her youngest son, Darryl Ray Williams; and her parents, Alma Henley Seals Smith and James Oliver Smith.



She is survived by her sons, James M.A. Williams (Sheila), Mark D. Williams (Cricket); and her granddaughters, grandsons, great-granddaughters, and great-grandsons.



The family wants to thank the various medical and support staffs that have assisted in providing Joyce a better quality of life.



In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a worthy cause that you personally feel will benefit others.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary