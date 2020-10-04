Mrs. Joyce E. Zewicke
1932 - 2020
Ocean Springs
Mrs. Joyce E. Zewicke, age 88, of Ocean Springs, MS, died Monday, September 28, 2020, in Long Beach, MS.
Mrs. Zewicke was born Joyce Elan Rumstetter on March 1, 1932, in Port Washington, Long Island, New York, and was a coast resident for over 58 years. She married Ronald A. Zewicke, USAF (Ret), in 1955, her loving husband for over 50 years until he died in 2005. She earned a Nursing Degree from Perkinston Jr. College (GCCC) in 1966, served as a surgical nurse in Gulfport, Biloxi, and Ocean Springs, retiring as operating rooms supervisor at Ocean Springs Hospital in 1984.
She loved her husband's USM Golden Eagles and was a huge fan of professional football and the Olympics. Like her husband, she was a member of the Ocean Springs Elks Lodge #2501. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
She is survived by her son, Bruce T. Zewicke of Jacksonville, Florida and grandson, Sean Patrick Zewicke of Brownsburg, Indiana.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 2-3 PM, at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. Burial will take place the next day, Monday, October 5, 2020, 11 AM at Biloxi National Cemetery.
