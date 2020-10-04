1/1
Joyce Zewicke
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Joyce E. Zewicke

1932 - 2020

Ocean Springs

Mrs. Joyce E. Zewicke, age 88, of Ocean Springs, MS, died Monday, September 28, 2020, in Long Beach, MS.

Mrs. Zewicke was born Joyce Elan Rumstetter on March 1, 1932, in Port Washington, Long Island, New York, and was a coast resident for over 58 years. She married Ronald A. Zewicke, USAF (Ret), in 1955, her loving husband for over 50 years until he died in 2005. She earned a Nursing Degree from Perkinston Jr. College (GCCC) in 1966, served as a surgical nurse in Gulfport, Biloxi, and Ocean Springs, retiring as operating rooms supervisor at Ocean Springs Hospital in 1984.

She loved her husband's USM Golden Eagles and was a huge fan of professional football and the Olympics. Like her husband, she was a member of the Ocean Springs Elks Lodge #2501. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

She is survived by her son, Bruce T. Zewicke of Jacksonville, Florida and grandson, Sean Patrick Zewicke of Brownsburg, Indiana.

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 2-3 PM, at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. Burial will take place the next day, Monday, October 5, 2020, 11 AM at Biloxi National Cemetery.

View and sign register book at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Burial
11:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 4, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved