Juanita Foster Christoph
1932-2019
Ocean Springs
Juanita Foster Christoph, 87 of Ocean Springs, MS passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019.
Juanita was born on May 8, 1932 in Springfield, LA. She proudly worked at the Kessler Medical Center for 52 years, and served as the Secretary to the Medical Commander and Chief of Medical Records. She was known for keeping the Young Resident Doctors on their toes with the medical records. MEEMAW loved working in the yard, spending time with her grandchildren, Shopping, watching the New Orleans Saints and eating at Hart's Chicken. She was extremely proud and kept shinned and polished her 1989 baby blue Cadillac Sedan Deville. Her caregivers Shannon Bankston and Bobbie Kemp Bradley would drive her around like Driving Miss Daisy. Many thanks to them for their loving care and support these last few years.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; Rudolph and Jeanette Gregoire Hoover Sr. of Springfield LA; her sister Joan Ann Baumbach of Tampa Florida; her son in law Keith Joseph Malagarie of Ocean Springs, MS; and her three husbands, James Roland Foster, Ted Christoph and Gaines Stafford.
She is survived by her brother Rudolph Hoover Jr. of Springfield, LA; her sister Shirley Ann Hoover Wild of Mandeville, LA; and her brother Glen Hoover of Springfield , LA; her daughter Darlene Joan Malagarie (Keith, 2019); her grandchildren, Damon, Brad (Cori); her great grandchildren, Gavyn, Madison, Anniston, Harper, Zachary, Kayla, Jackson; her grandson, Kevin Malagarie (Fiancée Nikki); her granddaughter Marissa Busby ( Brandi); and her great grandchildren, Braxton, Brady, Maizie, and Molly; her daughter, Vanessa Kirkpatrick(Roger); and her grandchildren Kyle and Kaleb; her daughter, Celeste Ann O'Keefe, (Danny); and her grandchildren Shane, Connor (Lauren) Brennan; her daughter, Jimmiesue Foster Lee (Mike); and her grandchildren Melissa (Dylan); her great grandchildren Ashton and Jaxon; her granddaughter Kristan (Michael); and her great grandchild Brooks; her grandson, Brandon; and her granddaughter, Lindsey; her son, James Foster Jr, (Sheila); and her grandchildren, JR, Priscilla, Angelica, Gabriel and Giselle; her daughter, Kimberly McKernan (John); and her grandchildren, John, Hannah, Acelyn, and Carson
Many thanks to all her caregivers, you worked tirelessly to make her journey with dementia peaceful.
Her best friend of the 7 Years already misses her, her beloved Yorkie, William Jefferson Clinton III, better known as "Billie Boy".
Visitation will be October 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs Chapel. Funeral Service will be October 19, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs Chapel. There will be a lunch hosted by the family following the service. Graveside Service at Biloxi National Cemetery on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00AM.
The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 13, 2019