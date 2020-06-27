Jaunita Ruth Cox



Ocean Springs



Jaunita Ruth Cox was born in Purvis, MS June 30, 1937 and had a lifetime of love for Mississippi from the pine hills to the salty beaches. She was affectionately known as "Peggy" to her friends and family. Peggy loved working in the hospitality sector and the flea market business. She also greatly enjoyed the casino slots, horseracing, and she had an adventurous interest in learning new things. Jaunita Cox passed away peacefully Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home in Ocean Springs, MS at the age of 82.



She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Sherman Lee Cox, her daughter, Shirley C. Schultz and her parents, Walter Tanksley, Sr. and Elvia Tanksley.



She is survived by her children: Diana (Kenneth) Simmons, Edward (Sarah) Schultz, Elizabeth (Tib) Gilliam, Mary (Marc) Hebert, Warren Schultz, fifteen grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren.



Sincere thanks to the loving staff of Solace Hospice who cared for Mom and for us during our most difficult time. We would also like to thank the doctors and staff at Gulfport Memorial Cancer Center for the compassion and guidance of your organization. We appreciate both of you more than you can imagine.



Due to COVID 19, memorial service will be held on June 27, 2020 at Camp Wilkes Hart Hall and limited to family. In lieu of flowers please send any donations to Solace Hospice, 1310 S Main, Poplarville, MS 39470.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store