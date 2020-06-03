Judith AndersonOcean SpringsIt is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Judith Anderson, loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to all whose lives she touched. She left this world peacefully, at home surrounded by her family – as she wished - on April 29th , just days before her 64th birthday. Born May 5th, 1956, Judith was the daughter of Yvonne and Jerry Anderson of Lamar County, MS. She lived in Ocean Springs most of her life.Judith is survived by her daughter, Emily Rector, of Mobile. Judith is also survived by her mother, Yvonne Anderson; her brother, Scott Anderson and her nephew, Hunter Anderson, all of Ocean Springs, as well as her niece, Kara Simonton and her two children Nola Gray Olsen and Holden Olsen of Dallas, TX. Judith was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Anderson of Ocean Springs; and her beloved sister, Stephanie Simonton, of Natchez, MS.In 1974, Judith graduated from Ocean Springs High School and was inducted into the National Honors Society. She went on to attend The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. After college she worked for the Jackson County Planning Commission in Pascagoula, MS. Judith worked for the state of MS, also in economic development. For the last nineteen years, she called Huntington Ingalls shipyard in Pascagoula, home. Judith loved her work in Procurement; and many coworkers became more like family.She loved to cook. She thoroughly enjoyed feeding her family and friends and she was a fantastic chef. Her other passion came along later in life-football, which her best friend, Leslie Grace McFadden, taught her about. Judith fell in love with football; college or professional, it did not matter, and her weekends were reserved for cheering and watching the games. Her football spirit was truly something special to behold.She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Ocean Springs, and she and Emily enjoyed church together on television when she could no longer make it to the sanctuary for service.Judith was a loving and supportive mother, daughter, sister and a cherished friend. Most of all, Judith will be remembered for her selflessness, her fashion sense, her infectious laugh, and the joy she derived from being with her family and friends. She will be missed in every moment and held closely in our hearts until we meet again in Heaven.The Lord is Merciful, and His timing is perfect, always. "Blessed are those who mourn; for they shall be comforted." (Matthew 5:4)