Judith C. Meredith
November 30, 2020
Biloxi, Mississippi - Judith C. Meredith, 93-years-old, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Monday, November 30, 2020, in Biloxi, MS. She was born September 9, 1927, in Lamont, Alberta, Canada to John Checknita and Mary Margaret Procinsky-Checknita. She met the love of her life, an Air Force pilot, Charles E. "Mickey" Meredith, III who swept her off her feet. The two were married February 22, 1951 in Fairbanks, Alaska. She was proud to become a United States citizen and support her husband as they travelled to many military bases before arriving at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS where they settled to raise their family.
Throughout her lifetime Judy was a giver. She gave love, affection, support and mostly, her time. She spent countless hours volunteering for the American Red Cross, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, and the Gulf Coast Community Hospital-The Sunshine Guild. Judy earned many titles throughout her life: Chairwoman-Gulf Coast March of Dimes and assisted in holding the first Walk-A-Thon on the Gulf Coast; Activities Director-Oliver Senior Center Society in Penticton, British Columbia; and President - Biloxi Business & Professional Women's Club, Lighthouse Business & Professional Women's Club and Jefferson Davis Business & Professional Women's Club. She was granted a lifetime membership with the PTA and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 2434. She was awarded the "Mother of the Year" award in 1977, well-deserved recognition as she single handedly raised her three young sons after her husband passed away in 1963. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi; commissioned by Cliff Finch, Governor of Mississippi; and commissioned by Luther R. Patton, Sheriff, as a Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy. Judy was a regular on WLOX's morning show Just Coasting, modeling for Dee Dee's Dress Boutique, Austin's Style Center and Gayfer's department store.
Judy wore many hats in her lifetime as a wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and grandmother. Over the years she was known by many names: Mom, Ginger, Judy and her favorite "Grandma". She loved being a Grandma so much that everyone who knew her called her Grandma. She loved to read, find new recipes, shop for the best bargains, solve crossword puzzles and win games of Scrabble or Words with Friends. Her most prized possession, aside from her family, was her beloved iPad. She played Words with Friends with people all over the world and was consistently a high scorer. Gardening was one of her favorite pastimes and was blessed with two green thumbs.
Judy's many life experiences made her an interesting conversationalist. If she sat next to you at a dinner party you were truly fortunate. Her family often marveled at how well she remembered everyone and everything, even to the end.
Judy is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and 2 brothers and 7 sisters.
She is survived by her children: her eldest son, Charles E. "Eddie" Meredith, IV and his wife, Mary of Colorado Springs, CO; her son, John D. Meredith, who lovingly cared for and devoted his life to his mother, and her son, Paul S. Meredith, both of Biloxi; her grandchildren: Charles E. "Chuck" Meredith, V, Jennifer (Todd) Kelly, both of Biloxi, Stacy Witt of Gulfport, and Melissa Meredith of New Orleans, LA; her great-grandchildren: Brennen Meredith of Colorado Springs, CO, Jordan Roberts of Savannah, GA, Joplyn (Brennan) Roberts Kim of Gulfport, Julia Roberts of Biloxi, Cole Meredith of Marion, IA, and Calvin Kelly of Biloxi; siblings: Roy Check of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Beverlee Steele of Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; numerous nieces and nephews including Deb (Bernie) Steele-Kretschmer of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and Janyse Hrynkow of Langley, British Columbia, Canada.
Her family thanks the nurses and MST's on the 4th and 6th floor of Memorial Hospital at Gulfport and nurses Gretchen and Amy with Kare-In-Home for the impeccable care they each provided for Grandma.
We will mourn her passing but celebrate her remarkable life. We were blessed to call her Mom and Grandma. She will be greatly missed.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2021.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the Meredith family.
View and sign online tribute at www.bokfh.com
.